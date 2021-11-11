JoSAA 2021 Counselling: Important Notice Regarding NIT Admission

JoSAA 2021 counselling NIT admission
An important notice has been released by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) for the candidates who have been allotted seats through Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA 2021 Counselling.
According to the notice, all candidates with assigned seats from round 1 to round 6 are required to report online for admission to NIT+ institutes such as NITs, IIEST Shibpur, IIITs, GFTIs.
Candidates must check the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in for more information on the NIT admission process.
Also, candidates must note that if their documents have been verified successfully in any of the rounds. They must pay the partial admission fees as soon as possible through the official link ‘Admission and partial fee payment’ on the official website mentioned above.
The Round 4 seat allotment result was declared on 10 November 2021. If candidates have not checked their result till now, they can log in using their official credentials on the JoSAA website and check their JoSAA 2021 results now.
All candidates with allotted seats were required to report online on the JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in, after the JoSAA 2021 seat allocations for Round 6 were released on 18 November 2021
Candidates must have deposited the seat acceptance fee and uploaded the required documents by 19 November 2021, till 05:00 pm
The candidates were also required to pay the partial admission fee of Rs 40,000 for GEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL and Rs 20,000 for SC, ST, PwD candidates via the JoSAA online portal by 24 November 2021
Candidates who have paid a partial admission fee shall be eligible to participate in the CSAB special rounds
Candidates are advised to go through the official notice released by the CSAB for more details on the JoSAA 2021 Counselling for NIT+ admission.
Candidates are also advised to read the special round brochure carefully to participate in the CSAB special rounds.
In the case of any confusion on JoSAA Counselling 2021, candidates must feel free to reach out to the JoSAA help desk on working days.
