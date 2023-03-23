JNVST Result 2023 Declared for Admissions To Navodaya Vidyalaya 9th Class - Important Details Here.
The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test ( JNVST) Result 2023 for class 9th admissions on the official website, navodaya.gov.in.
Candidates who appeared in the JNVST Exam can download and check their results online by following the below mentioned steps. To access the result, students have to use their personal login credentials like username and password.
The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test was held by the concerned authorities on 11 February. Currently, NVS has issued the JNVST provisional selection list, and candidates will have to go through the document verification to complete the admission process.
The JNVST class 9 results of certain places has not been released and is currently withheld. These include Ranga Reddy (Telangana), Raichur (Karnataka), Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Bangalore Rural (Karnataka), and Adilabad (Telangana). According to the concerned officials, the result of these places will be out shortly.
Visit the official website, navodaya.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link that reads as "Provisional select list for admission to class ix through lateral entry selection test conducted on 11.02.2023 is released. Click here to know the status."
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details carefully
Hit the submit option.
Your NVS result will show up.
Check the result.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
