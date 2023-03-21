Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: BSEB Inter Result Will Be Declared Soon - Details

Bihar Board 12th Class Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Class 12 or Intermediate final exam results 2023 anytime soon on the official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. The board has not announced any official result date yet, however, it is likely that BSEB will release the 12th class result 2023 this week.

A fake notice has been doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will be released tomorrow on 22 March 2023. The board officials have not issued any such notice and candidates are advised not to fall for such fake claims, and trust only the official information shared by the board.

BSEB will soon announce the Bihar board 12th results date and time on their official Facebook and Twitter handles.