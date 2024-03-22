'Infra Issues, Crackdown on Dissent': What Students Want From JNUSU Polls

"JNU elections are known to the entire country. These elections are important because JNU students raise their voice against issues and ask questions."

"It's not an anti-national university. In fact, the students of JNU are the most aware people. You should use the word 'nationalistic', because we think about the country and the people."

The sounds of drumbeats, cheering, and sloganeering, and the sights of pamphlets being thrown in the air – the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is abuzz with election fervour as students cast their votes for the much-awaited JNUSU polls on Friday, 22 March.