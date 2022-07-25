What Is JNU’s Unique Deprivation Points Model and Why Is it Important?

On 10 July, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, announced that the “Deprivation Points” model will be reintroduced for research degree admissions. This has been a long-standing demand of teachers and students, who believe that it is key to ensuring equity in the admission process.

The unique model was discontinued in 2017 for research degree admissions by the then-VC, Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala.

But what are “deprivation points?” How are they calculated? Why are they important? The Quint spoke to JNU professors in search of all these answers.