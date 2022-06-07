‘Why Do We Have To Pay for Lab Instruments Used for Our Research in DU?’

Video Producer: Varsha Rani

We, the PhD students of Delhi University, held a protest on 31 May outside the vice-chancellor's office against being asked to pay for using the lab instruments for research.

Our science faculty, which includes Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany etc, were always provided with free instrumentation facility. Now, suddenly, they have started charging us and that is why we are protesting.

We never received any notice as such before this that they will start charging us for the instruments.