JKSSB Releases Exam Dates for Constable, Steno Typist, and Other Posts: Details

JKSSB released OMR-based exam dates for various posts. Candidates can find the detailed exam schedule on the official JKSSB website at jkssb.nic.in. The board will conduct the examination for Home Department Constable posts on 1, 8, and 22, 2024 December.
Junior Stenographer positions in the Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department, as well as the Agriculture Production and Farmer’s Welfare Department, will be filled on 29 December 2024.
On the same day, 29 December 2024, the JKSSB will also hold the Junior Scale Stenographer exam for the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department, the Steno typist for the Horticulture Department, and the Health and Medical Education department. The Law Department Urdu Typist examination is scheduled for 30 December 2024.
The JKSSB has also released the syllabus and exam dates for Constable and other posts. Candidates can download the exam date and syllabus notice from the official website.
According to the official notification, "The exact dates along with the schedule for downloading of admit cards shall be notified separately in due course of time. This is an advance notice for the information of concerned candidates.'
