Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link and Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 has been released. Check details here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Bihar STET Admit Card Released on bsebstet.com: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) admit card on the official website, bsebstet.com.
Candidates who are going to participate in the Bihar STET Exam 2023 can download and check the Bihar STET hall ticket by following the below mentioned steps. This year, Bihar STET Examination will be conducted from 4 to 15 September 2023.
The Bihar STET admit card was released on Wednesday, 30 August 2023.
The Bihar STET admit card 2023 can be downloaded at bsebstet.com.
The Bihar STET Exam 2023 will be held in two shifts - morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be from 10 am to 12:30 pm while as the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.
Following important details will be mentioned on the Bihar STET Hall Ticket 2023.
Name of candidate
Roll number of candidate
Examination center name
Exam timings
Reporting time
Closing time
Go to the official website, bsebstet.com.
On the appeared homepage, click on direct link of Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 link.
Enter the login details and hit the submit option.
Your admit card will show up on the screen.
Check the admit card details carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
