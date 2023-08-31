Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link and Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link and Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Bihar STET hall ticket is now available at bsebstet.com. Details here
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 has been released. Check details here.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 has been released. Check details here.</p></div>

Bihar STET Admit Card Released on bsebstet.com: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) admit card on the official website, bsebstet.com.

Candidates who are going to participate in the Bihar STET Exam 2023 can download and check the Bihar STET hall ticket by following the below mentioned steps. This year, Bihar STET Examination will be conducted from 4 to 15 September 2023.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 Release Date

The Bihar STET admit card was released on Wednesday, 30 August 2023.

Where To Download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2023

The Bihar STET admit card 2023 can be downloaded at bsebstet.com.

Bihar STET 2023 Examination Pattern

The Bihar STET Exam 2023 will be held in two shifts - morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be from 10 am to 12:30 pm while as the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

Bihar STET 2023 Admit Card: Important Details

Following important details will be mentioned on the Bihar STET Hall Ticket 2023.

  • Name of candidate

  • Roll number of candidate

  • Examination center name

  • Exam timings

  • Reporting time

  • Closing time

It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card on the day of examination. Without hall ticket, no candidate would be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Bihar STET 2023 Admit Card 2023: Direct Link and Steps To Download the Hall Ticket

  • Go to the official website, bsebstet.com.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on direct link of Bihar STET Admit Card 2023 link.

  • Enter the login details and hit the submit option.

  • Your admit card will show up on the screen.

  • Check the admit card details carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

