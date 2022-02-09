JKBOSE Class 12 Results Released on the Official Website: How to Check

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 12 results for the Kashmir Division on their official website, jkbose.nic.in.

The exams for the Class 12 JKBOSE students were held in November, last year.

The students who appeared for the Annual Regular part II exams can check their result on the official website by entering their name or roll number. The students need to know that the results have been declared for the Kashmir Division only.