JKBOSE Class 11 Leh Region Results Announced; Here’s How to Check

Earlier in April, JKBOSE released the results of Class 11 exams of Jammu division. Candidates who appeared from the Jammu division can also check their results on the official website of JKBOSE.

Amid surge in daily COVID-19 cases, the J&K Class 10 board exams have been cancelled, whereas, Class 12 exams have been postponed. All schools, colleges, and coaching centres are directed to remain closed till 30 April.

"In view of rising cases of COVID-19, Class 10 ongoing exams for remaining subjects has been cancelled and their promotion to Class 11 will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in the present exam and internal assessment,” said Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.