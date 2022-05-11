JIPMAT 2022 Online Registrations Begin, Know How to Apply and the Last Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially started the online registrations for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022. MBA aspirants are eligible to apply for the JIPMAT entrance exam. It is important to note that the registrations are taking place on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates can go to the official website and apply for the JIPMAT 2022 as the registrations have already begun.