JIPMAT 2022 Online Registrations Begin, Know How to Apply and the Last Date

JIPMAT 2022 registration process begins online.
(Photo: The Quint)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially started the online registrations for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022. MBA aspirants are eligible to apply for the JIPMAT entrance exam. It is important to note that the registrations are taking place on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates can go to the official website and apply for the JIPMAT 2022 as the registrations have already begun.
The last date to register for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022 is 9 June 2022 up to 5 pm. Candidates who are interested to apply should remember the last registration date.
Any applications after the deadline, which is 9 June 2022, will not be accepted.
The official website contains all the latest details and updates about the JIPMAT 2022 that the candidates should take a look at before registering for the entrance exam.
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to apply for the JIPMAT 2022 online:
Go to the official website: jipmat.nta.ac.in.
Click on the link that states JIPMAT 2022 New Registration on the homepage
Register yourself by entering the correct details and fill out the JIPMAT application form
Upload the scanned copies of the required documents as per the details mentioned on the form
Pay the application fee online and verify all the details
Click on Submit after verifying all the details that you have entered on the form
Download the application form from the website and take a printout
It is important to remember that the registration process will continue till 9 June 2022.
