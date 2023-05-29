Jharkhand Board Results 2023: JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result Date; Download Here

Jharkhand JAC Board Result 2023: Download Arts and Commerce Result Here.
(Photo: iStock)
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the 12th class arts and commerce result soon on the official websites, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination this year can download and check the results by following the below-mentioned steps.
JAC recently declared the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and class 12 (Science stream) result on the aforementioned website. The overall pass percentage was 95.38 percent for matric results and for class 12 results it was 81.45 percent.
This year, approximately 8 lakh candidates appeared in the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 examination.
Once released, candidates can download and check the JAC class 12 result 2023 on following websites.
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jac.nic.in
jharresults.nic.in
Although the JAC has not confirmed the result date and time of Jharkhand Board Class 12 Exam yet. It is likely that the JAC 12th class result for arts and commerce streams will be declared on Tuesday, 30 May 2023. Earlier, it was expected that the result will be out on 27 May.
Check this space regularly to get the latest details on Jharkhand JAC 12th Results 2023.
Go to the official website, jac.nic.in,
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023.
A login page will open up.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)