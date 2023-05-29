Jharkhand Board Results 2023: JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result Date; Download Here

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the 12th class arts and commerce result soon on the official websites, jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination this year can download and check the results by following the below-mentioned steps.

JAC recently declared the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and class 12 (Science stream) result on the aforementioned website. The overall pass percentage was 95.38 percent for matric results and for class 12 results it was 81.45 percent.

This year, approximately 8 lakh candidates appeared in the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 examination.