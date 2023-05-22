Jharkhand Board Result 2023 Date: Steps To Check JAC 10th, 12th Results Here

JAC 10, 12 Results 2023 will be announced soon. Important details here.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) results are awaited and are expected to be released soon. Candidates who appeared in the Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023 can download and check their result from the official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.
This year, JAC 10th class exams were held from 14 March to 3 April 2023 and the 12th class exams were conducted from 14 March to 5 April 2023 across different examination centers of the state. Approximately, 8 lakh candidates have registered for the JAC Class 10, 12 board examination this year.
Once the result is out, JAC 10th, 12th merit list and topper list 2023 will be released on the aforementioned website.
Visit the official website, jacresults.com.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for JAC 10th, 12th result 2023.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your JAC 10th, 12th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jac.nic.in
jacresults.com
jharresults.nic.in
Like previous years, Jharkhand Board result 2023 for Classes 10, 12 is anticipated to be declared together on the same date. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.
Check this space regularly to get the latest details on Jharkhand Board JAC 10th, 12th Results 2023.
