Assam HSLC 10th Result 2023 Declared: Check SEBA Marks and Pass Percentage Here

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) declared the Assam HSLC 10th result 2023 today on 22 May. Candidates who appeared in the Assam Board 10th exam can download and check the result, pass percentage, topper list, marks sheet, and other important details by on the official website, sebaonline.org.

The Assam HSLC 10th exams were conducted by the SEBA from 3 to 20 March 2023. This year, approximately 4 lakh candidates appeared in the Assam HSLC Exams that were held in the month of March.

61 students have secured positions in the top ten ranks of the Assam HSLC 10th results that were announced today on Monday.

Hridam Thakuria who scored 596 marks out of 600 is the topper of Assam HSLC Result 2023. According to the official statistics, this year 3,01,880 candidates have succesfully passed the Assam HSLC 10th Exams 2023.