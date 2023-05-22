Assam HSLC 10th Result 2023 Declared: Check SEBA Marks and Pass Percentage Here

Assam HSLC 10th Result Out: Check SEBA Marks and Pass Percentage Here.
The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) declared the Assam HSLC 10th result 2023 today on 22 May. Candidates who appeared in the Assam Board 10th exam can download and check the result, pass percentage, topper list, marks sheet, and other important details by on the official website, sebaonline.org.
The Assam HSLC 10th exams were conducted by the SEBA from 3 to 20 March 2023. This year, approximately 4 lakh candidates appeared in the Assam HSLC Exams that were held in the month of March.
61 students have secured positions in the top ten ranks of the Assam HSLC 10th results that were announced today on Monday.
Hridam Thakuria who scored 596 marks out of 600 is the topper of Assam HSLC Result 2023. According to the official statistics, this year 3,01,880 candidates have succesfully passed the Assam HSLC 10th Exams 2023.
Go to the official websites, sebaonline.org or results.sebaonline.org.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the SEBA HSLC Result Class 10.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your Assam HSLC result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
