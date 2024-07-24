JEECUP Round 2 Choice Filling 2024 Process Starts; How to Apply & Latest Details

JEECUP Round 2 Choice Filling 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, is providing students with the last chance to fill in the choices for the Round 2 counselling process on the official website. Students who have cleared the JEECUP 2024 exams can fill in their preferences for courses and choices for the counselling process on or before the last date. One should note that the JEECUP Round 2 Choice Filling 2024 process will officially end today, Wednesday, 24 July. You can fill in the choices on the website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

All the important dates and details about the JEECUP Round 2 Choice Filling 2024 are available on the website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Concerned candidates must complete the process on time. You will not be allowed to appear for the next steps if you do not complete the choice-filling process.