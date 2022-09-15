JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, How to Check

JEECUP Round 2 counseling result is out on the official website, steps to download the result here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Round 2 counselling seat allotment list for the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP has been released. The candidates who appeared for the UP Polytechnic counselling can get access to the list on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
The result for the second round of seat allocation was announced by the council yesterday, 14 September 2022. Now candidates are free to choose and secure their seats with the help of freeze and float option while choosing the seats.
The council will accept the online freeze and float options by the candidates till 17 September 2022, 5 PM. Candidates will be asked to submit their documents for the verification process in freeze and float option.
The round 3 counselling session of JEECUP is expected to begin tomorrow, 16 September 2022 and the candidates who couldn't get a seat in round 2 of seat allotment can wait for the round 3 results.
Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Round 2 Seat Allotment Result”
You will have to enter your login credentials like application number, date of birth and other required details
Your JEECUP Round 2 Seat allotment result will appear on the screen
Select your allotment, confirm the seat as per your preference, and secure admission
Download and take a printout for future use