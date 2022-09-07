WBJEE 2022 Counselling Result Out; How To Check Round 1 Seat Allotment?

WBJEE, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, Counselling Result 2022 has been released today, 7 September 2022. Candidates who had applied for the counselling process can check their WBJEE Round 1 seat allotment result online through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. To check the result, candidates have to follow the direct link and steps that are mentioned below.

Candidates must remember that the WBJEE 2022 Counselling Result announced today is for Round 1 Seat Allotment. WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment result will be released soon, likely on 15 September. All the candidates who have been successful in grabbing a seat in the Round 1 Seat Allotment process will be able to start the admission process from today till Monday, 12 September 2022.

Here is how to check the WBJEE 2022 Counselling Result for Round 1 Seat Allotment.