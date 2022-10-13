KCET Counseling 2022 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Out at kea.kar.nic.in

KEA 2022 PGET-2022 Medical/Dental/DNB Mock Round Allotment result has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority on the official website. Candidates who are appeared for the round 1 counselling can check the mock seat allotment result on the official website.

The students who would have qualified the Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment will get access to the result and they can have a look at the details like the college and course allotted as per their eligibility. Candidates will have to visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and enter the credentials to login if they want an access to their mock allotment result.