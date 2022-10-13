KCET Counseling 2022 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Out at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Counseling 2022 Round 1 Mock Allotment List Released, details here
(Photo: iStock)
KEA 2022 PGET-2022 Medical/Dental/DNB Mock Round Allotment result has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority on the official website. Candidates who are appeared for the round 1 counselling can check the mock seat allotment result on the official website.
The students who would have qualified the Karnataka PGET 2022 Mock Allotment will get access to the result and they can have a look at the details like the college and course allotted as per their eligibility. Candidates will have to visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and enter the credentials to login if they want an access to their mock allotment result.
The Karnataka PGET 2022 mock allotment result link will be available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Here are the steps you need to follow:
Visit the official website of Karnataka PGET 2022 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the PGET 2022 Mock Allotment Link
You will have to enter the PGET Number in the link available and click on submit
The Karnataka PGET 2022 allotment result will appear on your screen.
You can save and download the PGET Mock allotment result for further reference
After the release of the mock seat allotment result 2022, candidates will be able to make changes in the options they entered during the choice-filling process. The choice-filling window will be open till 14 October 2022.
The final counselling allotment list for Round 1 will be out on 15 October 2022.
