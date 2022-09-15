JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, How to Check

The Round 2 counselling seat allotment list for the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP has been released. The candidates who appeared for the UP Polytechnic counselling can get access to the list on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The result for the second round of seat allocation was announced by the council yesterday, 14 September 2022. Now candidates are free to choose and secure their seats with the help of freeze and float option while choosing the seats.