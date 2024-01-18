JEE Mains 2024 City Intimation Slip Released; Steps To Download Here

To download the advance city intimation slip candidates can follow the steps given below.

• Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

• On the homepage, click on the JEE Mains Exam 2024 advance city intimation slip link available.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

• Click on submit and the advance city intimation slip will be displayed.

• Check the slip and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

The candidates are required to download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website and go through the instructions contained therein.

The admit cards for the JEE (Main) 2024 January session will be released three days before the exam. As of now, the NTA has released the advance information for the allotment of the city where the exam center will be located, to facilitate the candidates.