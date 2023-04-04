JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit Card Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Details Here

NEW DELHI: The Joint Entrance Examination Main or JEE Main session 2 admit card 2023 has been released today. The candidates who had registered for the JEE Mains session 2 exam were waiting for their admit cards. The exam is to be conducted on 6 April 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for make the IIT JEE Main exam phase-wise. The links for all the phases will be available online on the official website. Candidates who will appear for the exam on 6 April will be able to download the JEE Main 2023 admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination 2023 Session 2 will be conducted on these dates in April- 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 at various locations in India and in 24 cities outside India. Candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth to download the admit card.