JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit Card Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Details Here

JEE Mains 2023 session 2 admit card released. Steps to download here
NEW DELHI: The Joint Entrance Examination Main or JEE Main session 2 admit card 2023 has been released today. The candidates who had registered for the JEE Mains session 2 exam were waiting for their admit cards. The exam is to be conducted on 6 April 2023.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for make the IIT JEE Main exam phase-wise. The links for all the phases will be available online on the official website. Candidates who will appear for the exam on 6 April will be able to download the JEE Main 2023 admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The Joint Entrance Examination 2023 Session 2 will be conducted on these dates in April- 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 at various locations in India and in 24 cities outside India. Candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth to download the admit card.
JEE Mains session 2 admit cards will have all the details of the candidate like names, application numbers, photographs, dates of birth, signatures, dates of exam and exam center details.
In case of any discrepancies in details, candidates will have to contact the NTA authorities to get the details corrected.
Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card link
You will have to enter your credentials like JEE Mains application numbers and dates of birth to login
Then you can submit and download NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card
You can also save, download and take a printout of the admit card for future use.
