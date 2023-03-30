Bihar BEd CET Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Today by LNMU; How To Download

Bihar BEd Admit Card 2023 for CET Exam may be released today. Check details here.
The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga is expected to release the Bihar BEd Admit Card 2023 today for the CET (Common Entrance Test) examination.
Once released, candidates can download and check the Bihar BEd CET Admit Card by following the below steps on the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
The Bihar BEd CET is conducted for candidates who want to seek admission into various colleges/institutions of the state for a two year BEd (Bachelor of Education) course.
This year, approximately 1,84,233 candidates have applied for the Bihar BEd common entrance test 2023. There are almost 37,500 seats available at various colleges that will be filled via Bihar BEd CET. Besides, 100 seats are available at the Shiksha Shastri of Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University (KSDSU).
The Bihar BEd CET Exam will be held on 8 April. The entrance test will be multiple choice question (MCQ) type and candidates will have to answer 120 objective type questions. Each correct answer will be awarded with 1 mark. To qualify the Bihar BEd entrance test 2023, candidates belonging to general categories will have to score at least 35 percent marks, while as candidates from reserved categories have to score 30 percent marks.
Visit the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the Bihar CET BEd 2023 admit card.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your admit card will show up on the screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
Note: It is mandatory for candidates to carry the CET BEd 2023 admit card on the day of examination. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card.
