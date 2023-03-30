Bihar BEd CET Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Today by LNMU; How To Download

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga is expected to release the Bihar BEd Admit Card 2023 today for the CET (Common Entrance Test) examination.

Once released, candidates can download and check the Bihar BEd CET Admit Card by following the below steps on the official website, biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

The Bihar BEd CET is conducted for candidates who want to seek admission into various colleges/institutions of the state for a two year BEd (Bachelor of Education) course.