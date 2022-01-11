JEE Main, NEET 2022: Exam Dates To Be Announced Soon by NTA
(Photo: The Quint)
The exam dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022, are expected to be announced soon by the National Testing Agency(NTA).
Hence, candidates who are preparing for the exam must visit the official website regularly at nta.ac.in to not miss any important update
The JEE Mains exam are conducted four times in a year for aspirants who wish to gain admission in engineering colleges.
The NTA is the exam conducting body for the JEE mains exams and announces the result after every session.
However, candidates must note that the all India rank list is only declared once the final session in May is concluded.
However, due to COVID-19, the April 2021 and May 2021 sessions of JEE Main, JEE Advance, NEET PG, and other entrance examinations of 2021 had to be postponed till further notice.
The JEE Mains Engineering entrance exam is conducted four times a year for BTech aspirants . However, for BArch and BPlanning candidates, the test is held twice a year.
Candidates are permitted to appear for one or multiple sessions. However, most candidates choose to appear more than once as it increases thier probability of getting a good score.
The syllabus in JEE Mains 2021 was altered to better suit students during the pandemic. They were given optional questions with no negative marking applicable in the exam.
The NEET exam is used for admission in not only MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and Veterinary courses, but also for admission to BSc Nursing and Life Science courses.
Similar to the JEE Mains 2022, the NEET 2022 exam is also expected to have optional questions in its syllabus. However, candidates must note that NEET 2022 will still have negative marking in the exam.
Both NEET and JEE do not have a age criterion this year which simply translates into the fact that older candidates shall not be given preference anymore in the final rank list.
Thus, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites of NTA, JEE and NEET at nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in and neet.nta.nic.in respectively, for more information related to the JEE Mains exam and the NEET exam.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)