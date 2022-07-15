JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card to be Out Soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Session 2admit card to be released on jeemain.nta.nic.in
(Photo: The Quint)
National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam from 21 July 2022.
As per the released schedule by NTA, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit cards are expected to be released by 17or 18 July 2022. Before the release of the admit cards, NTA will release the Session 2 exam city slips on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Moreover, the result for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Paper 2 is also expected to be released soon. As per the reports, NTA is may release the JEE Main Paper 2 B.Arch and B. Planning result today, 15 July on the official website.
Students who have appeared for the examination must keep a check on the website for further updates.
NTA has already declared the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 result for Paper 1 – B. Tech entrance examination.
About 8, 72, 432 candidates had applied and appeared for Paper 1 of JEE Main 2022 examination. Out of which, 7, 69, 589 candidates appeared for the examination.
After declaration of the result, the registration window for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 was reopened by NTA and it closed on 12 July. The results for Paper 2 are expected to be out soon. All those who appeared for Paper 2 and have registered for Session 2 must keep a check on the official website.
