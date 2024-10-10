JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET 2025: When Will the NTA Exam Calendar be Released?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the exam calendar 2025, including tentative dates for major entrance exams like JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET UG, and UGC NET. The calendar is expected to be available on the NTA's official website, nta.ac.in.

The NTA will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main in two phases. The JEE Main serves as the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions like NITs, IIITs, and other participating technical education institutes. It also acts as a screening test for the IIT JEE Advanced.

Following JEE Main, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will be held, most likely in a single session, for medical course admissions. The CUET UG and PG, crucial for admissions to central universities and other participating institutions, will be conducted in multiple shifts.