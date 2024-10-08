JEECUP Counselling 2024: How to Check UPJEE Round 7 Seat Allotment Result?

advertisement
The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has declared the seat allotment result for the seventh round of JEECUP 2024 counselling. Candidates can check their seat allotment status by visiting the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
The seat allotment has been done based on the candidate's preferences, rankings, and seat availability. Candidates who are allotted seats in the seventh round of counselling are required to complete the seat acceptance through online fee payment between 8 to 10 October 2024.
Government and aided institutions charge Rs 3,250 for seat acceptance, while private institutions charge approximately half the total fee plus a Rs 250 counselling fee. Following seat acceptance, candidates must visit the allotted institution for document verification.
The last date for seat withdrawal and fee payment for government and aided institutions is 10 October 2024. Candidates are advised to complete the seat acceptance and other admission procedures within the stipulated deadlines.
Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for JEECUP Round 7 seat allotment result 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
You can also click here to check the UPJEE Round 7 Seat Allotment Results 2024 directly.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).