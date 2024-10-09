TS PGECET Counselling 2024: How to Check Phase 2 Seat Allotment Results?

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Phase 2 seat allotment results for the Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2024 counselling. Candidates can check their results on the official website at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

This round of seat allotment is crucial for students seeking admission to postgraduate engineering programs in Telangana. The TS PGECET counselling process involves multiple stages, including registration, document verification, and seat allotment based on candidate rank and preferences.

Seat allotment is determined based on a candidate's rank, preferences, and available seats. Candidates can view their allotment results online, download their fee challan, and joining report.