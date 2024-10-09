TS PGECET Counselling 2024: How to Check Phase 2 Seat Allotment Results?

advertisement
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Phase 2 seat allotment results for the Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2024 counselling. Candidates can check their results on the official website at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.
This round of seat allotment is crucial for students seeking admission to postgraduate engineering programs in Telangana. The TS PGECET counselling process involves multiple stages, including registration, document verification, and seat allotment based on candidate rank and preferences.
Seat allotment is determined based on a candidate's rank, preferences, and available seats. Candidates can view their allotment results online, download their fee challan, and joining report.
Allotted candidates must report to their assigned college by the specified deadline and complete the admission process by 10 October 2024. This includes paying the required fees and presenting original documents for verification. Candidates who wish to withdraw from the seat allotment process can do so before 10 October 2024.
To participate in the counselling, candidates must register on the official website and pay the processing fee. After registration, they need to upload scanned copies of their original documents for verification. The system then allows candidates to exercise their web options by selecting their preferred colleges and courses.
Go to the official website, pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for 'Phase 2 Seat Allotment Results 2024'.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details like registration number and password.
Hit the submit option.
Your seat allotment status will be displayed.
Download, save, and print a copy of the allotment letter for future use.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).