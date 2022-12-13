JEE Main 2023 Latest Update: Exam and Registration Date To Be Out Soon - Details

JEE Main 2023 Exam and Registration Date Likely To Be Out Soon - Check Latest Updates Here.
JEE Main 2023 Latest Update: All the interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the JEE Main Exam 2023 must remember that it is likely that the NTA (National Testing Agency) will release an official notification soon regarding the registration and exam dates.
Once the concerned officials will issue an official notification, candidates can check the same from official websites including nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Prior to the JEE Main 2023 registration process, NTA will release an information bulletin on the aforementioned website and that will include all the required information regarding the exam including JEE Main 2023 Syllabus, registration fee, JEE Main 2023 Eligibility, and much more.
JEE Main exam 2023 is expected to be held in two sessions in the upcoming year. The first session will be conducted in January while the second session will be held in April. To stay updated with the latest information regarding JEE Main 2023, candidates must check the official website regularly. They can also download SANDES application or National Test Abhyas app to check the sample papers, go through mock tests, and analyse their preparation.
As of now the concerned officials have not unveiled the official dates of JEE Main 2023 registration and examination. However, it is likely that NTA will soon release JEE Main 2023 Schedule, mentioning all the important dates and information.
Visit the official websites, nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the candidate registration section (if not already registered).
Enter the registration details and note down the login details.
Go to the latest notification section.
Search the direct link for JEE Main 2023 Registration.
Click on the direct link and a login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the login details carefully.
Upload the required documents and photograph.
Pay the application fee.
Hit the submit option.
You are now registered for the JEE Main 2023 Exam.
Download, save, and take a printout of the registration form for future reference.
