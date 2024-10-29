JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 Schedule Out, Registration Started: How to Apply?

advertisement
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Monday, 28 October 2024 that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 will be conducted in two sessions, January and April. The decision comes after the agency did away with the optional questions format, which was introduced in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first session of the JEE Mains 2025 exam will be held from 22 January to 31 January 2025. Candidates can apply for the exam online until 22 November 2024. The deadline for fee payment is 22 November till11:50 pm.
The NTA will announce the exam cities in the first week of January 2025 and release the admit cards three days before the exam. The results for the first session will be declared on 12 February 2025.
JEE Mains, a national-level entrance exam, is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programs at various institutions, including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other technical institutes. It also serves as a qualifying exam for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) via JEE Advanced.
The exam will consist of 25 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, totaling 300 marks.
Candidates can visit the official JEE Mains website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, for regular updates and the NTA website, nta.ac.in, for more information.
JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 Registration Starts: 28 October 2024
JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 Registration Ends: 22 November 2024
JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 Exam Date: 22 January to 31 January 2025
JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 Last Date of Payment: 22 November till 11:50 pm
Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct registration link for JEE Mains 2025 Session 1.
Complete the registration process.
Fill in the application form.
Upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
