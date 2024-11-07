UPPSC PCS, RO Exam 2024 Schedule Out: How to Check Dates at uppsc.up.nic.in?

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the dates for the Combined State/Senior Subordinate Services (Prelims) PCS and Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer exams. The UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 exam will be held on 7 and 8 December, while the UPPSC RO Exam 2024 will take place on 22 and 23 December 2024.

The UPPSC PCS Prelims exam will be conducted in two sessions each day across 41 districts due to a shortage of suitable examination centers. The first session will be held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, and the second session will be from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.