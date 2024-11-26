JEE Main 2025 Correction Window Opens Today: How to Edit Your Applications?

advertisement
The National Testing Agency opens the JEE Main 2025 application form correction window today, 26 November. Candidates who have applied for the exam and wish to make changes in their application forms can do so through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, until 27 November.
During this period, candidates can make changes to various fields, including their name, mother's name, father's name, class 10 and 12 details, PAN number, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category, PwD status, and signature.
Additionally, candidates can also change their paper, medium of examination, and preference of exam cities. However, it is important to note that candidates are not permitted to change their mobile number, email address, permanent/present address, emergency contact details, and photographs.
The NTA will allot exam cities based on the candidate's permanent and present address. If the application fee changes due to a correction in the form, candidates must pay the revised amount. The corrected fields will be updated in the application form only after the payment is received. Conversely, if the fee decreases after correction, the NTA will not issue a refund.
JEE Main 2025 Correction Window opens today, 26 November 2024.
JEE Main 2025 Correction Window closes on 27 November 2024.
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the correction link given under the candidate activity tab.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your form will be displayed.
Select the field you want to update.
Make the required changes.
Upload the documents, if any.
Make the payment.
Submit your update application.
Download, save, and print a copy for further use.
