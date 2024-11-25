TSPSC Group 3 Exam Answer Key 2024: When Will the Provisional Key be Released?

advertisement
The TSPSC is expected to release the provisional answer key for the group 3 recruitment exam soon. Candidates can access the answer key and submit their objections, if any, on the official TSPSC website, tspsv.gov.in.
The TSPSC Group 3 recruitment exam took place on 17 and 18 November 2024, in three shifts. The first and second shifts were held on 17 November with paper 1 scheduled from 10 am to 12:30 pm and paper 2 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Paper 2 was conducted on 18 November from 10 am to 12:30 pm.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 1363 Group 3 vacancies in various departments of the Telangana government. The registration period for the exam was from 24 January 2023 to 23 February 2023.
The TSPSC will review the objections received against the provisional answer key and, if deemed valid, revise the final answer key accordingly.
The release date of TSPSC Group 3 exam answer key has not been announced yet. Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to download TSPSC group 3 answer key 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your answer key will be displayed.
Check the answer key carefully.
Raise objections, if you find any discrepancy.
Download, save, and print a copy for further use.
