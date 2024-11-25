TSPSC Group 3 Exam Answer Key 2024: When Will the Provisional Key be Released?

The TSPSC is expected to release the provisional answer key for the group 3 recruitment exam soon. Candidates can access the answer key and submit their objections, if any, on the official TSPSC website, tspsv.gov.in.

The TSPSC Group 3 recruitment exam took place on 17 and 18 November 2024, in three shifts. The first and second shifts were held on 17 November with paper 1 scheduled from 10 am to 12:30 pm and paper 2 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Paper 2 was conducted on 18 November from 10 am to 12:30 pm.