JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Intimation Slip Out: Direct Link To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 city intimation slip link on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 will be able to download and check the exam city intimation slip by following the below mentioned steps.

Now that the JEE Main Session 2 Exam City link is out, NTA is anticipated to release the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023 in the first week of April. However, the official confirmation is still awaited.

This year, JEE Main Session 2 exam will be conducted by NTA on 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12 April 2023. Besides, 13 and 15 April are kept as reserved dates.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on JEE Main Exam 2023 Session II.