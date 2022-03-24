NTA JEE Main 2022 Registration Process: Last Date To Register, How To Apply

JEE Main 2022 registration process to end soon.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conclude the JEE Main 2022 Registration on 31 March 2022.
Candidates who want to register for the JEE Main 2022 Exam have only one week left to apply.
The candidates who are interested to apply for the JEE Main 2022 Exam should finish the registration process immediately if they haven't already.
It is to be noted by all the interested candidates that no JEE Main 2022 Registration will be entertained after the mentioned deadline, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Candidates who want to sit for the April session of the engineering entrance exam are requested to complete the application process on or before the deadline.
Candidates are requested to check all the information on the JEE Main 2022 application form correctly and verify all the information before submitting it.
To check all the latest information regarding the examination, candidates are requested to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Candidates should strictly remember that the last date to fill the JEE Main 2022 Application Form is 31 March 2022. They have only one week to register for the exam.
Here is a step-by-step process that can help to fill the application form for JEE Main 2022:
Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Go to the link that states New Candidate Registration.
After registering yourself, you will receive an Application Number.
Login to the portal using your application number and other required details.
Fill in the Application Form by providing the correct details.
Upload scanned copies of the required documents such as signature, photograph, etc.
Pay the application fee and submit the form.
Download the form and keep a hard copy for future reference.