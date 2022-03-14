JEE Mains 2022 Exam Postponed, Check Revised Exam Dates

Check JEE Main 2022 revised exam dates.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, 14 March 2022, announced the deferring of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2022 exam dates of Session 1.
JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 exams have been deferred due to a clash with board exam dates. "In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1," reads the official notification released by NTA.
Admit cards for JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 exam will be released in the second week of April 2022, the notice added.
Registration (application) process for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exams have already begun on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Last date to apply for JEE Mains 2022 is 31 March 2022.
Go to the official website of JEE Mains: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on 'Registration for JEE(Main) 2022'.
A new webpage will open on your screen.
Click on 'New Registration'.
Enter your personal information and register yourself.
Key in your application number and password.
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents.
Submit the application form and pay the examination fee.
Save the confirmation page for future reference.
For more details about JEE Mains 2022, candidates are advised to check the information bulletin on the official website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)