JEE Mains 2022 Exam Postponed, Check Revised Exam Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, 14 March 2022, announced the deferring of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2022 exam dates of Session 1.

JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 exams have been deferred due to a clash with board exam dates. "In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1," reads the official notification released by NTA.