JEE Main 2021 March Session Application Process Extended

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, 9 March, extended the application date of JEE Main 2021. Candidates can now apply till 10 March 2021, till 10 am, at JEE Main’s official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

As per NTA, the extension has been provided in ‘view of a number of requests’ made by candidates in this regard.

Earlier, the last registration date was 6 March. JEE Main March session exam will be conducted on 15, 16, 17, and 18 March.