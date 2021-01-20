JEE Main 2021: 75% Eligibility Criteria Waived off

Ministry of Education has decided to waive off the eligibility criteria of obtaining 75 percent marks in Class 12 to appear for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021. This move has come as a great relief for students appearing for the exam this year.
Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Education Minister of India tweeted about this on 19 January.
Before this, only those students who secured a minimum of 75 percent in the Class 12 board examination were considered eligible for admission to BE/BTech/BAArch/ B-Planning course in NIT, IIIT and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI).
