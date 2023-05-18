JEE Advanced 2023: Admit Card Release Date, Schedule & Steps to Download

JEE advanced important dates below
(Photo: iStock)
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 is scheduled to be conducted conducted next month. This year around two lakh students have registered for the exam with an aim to get admitted to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The admit card for the exam will be released soon on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in
The registration for the students had begun from 24 April 2023 and the last date to register was 7 May 2023. The students could pay their fees till 8 May 2023. The JEE Advanced admit card 2023 is expected to be out on 29 May 2023 and the students will be able to download it till 4 June. Check the dates and steps to download admit card below.
Registration for foreign candidates for JEE Advanced- 27 April to 7 May 2023
Last date for fee payment of foreign registered candidates- 8 May 2023, 5 PM
JEE Advanced Admit Card release date- 29 May 2023, 10:00 AM to 4 June 2023, 14:30 PM
Copy of candidate responses to be available- 9 June 2023, 5 PM
Online display of provisional answer- 11 June 2023
Feedback on provisional answer key- 11 June 2023, 10 AM to 12 June 2023, 5 PM
Online declaration of final answer key- 18 June 2023, 10:00 AM
Result of JEE (Advanced) 2023- 18 June 2023
Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2023.
On the homepage, click on the “JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card” link.
You will have to enter your registration number, phone number, and date of birth.
Click on “Download Admit Card”.
The admit card of JEE Advanced 2023 will be displayed on the screen
You can take a printout for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)