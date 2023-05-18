JEE Advanced 2023: Admit Card Release Date, Schedule & Steps to Download

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 is scheduled to be conducted conducted next month. This year around two lakh students have registered for the exam with an aim to get admitted to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The admit card for the exam will be released soon on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

The registration for the students had begun from 24 April 2023 and the last date to register was 7 May 2023. The students could pay their fees till 8 May 2023. The JEE Advanced admit card 2023 is expected to be out on 29 May 2023 and the students will be able to download it till 4 June. Check the dates and steps to download admit card below.