COMEDK UGET 2023 Admit Card Released Today at comedk.org; Steps to Download

COMEDK UGET Admit Card 2023 - Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released the COMEDK UGET 2023 admit card. The candidates must know that the admit card will be available in online mode only. The COMEDK UGET admit card date is May 18.

Candidates can download COMEDK hall ticket 2023 from the official website at comedk.org. The admit card of COMEDK UGET 2023 is available for download till the exam date. Candidates will have to complete the COMEDK UGET registration process successfully and login to download the admit card.

The candidates will have to enter their user Id and password to get access to the COMEDK UGET 2023 admit card. A direct link to download the COMEDK admit card 2023 will be activated on the website. The admit card will have details like test admission ticket (TAT)/admit card number, COMEDK test center, exam date, time, etc.