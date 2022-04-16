JEE Advanced 2022 Postponed, Check Revised Exam Date and Other Details

Registration for JEE Advanced 2022 is scheduled to begin from 07 August (10 am) 2022. Last date to apply for the same is 11 August (till 05 pm). However, registered candidates will be allowed to pay their application fees till 05 pm on 12 August 2022.

Admit card for JEE Advanced will be available for download on the official website from 23 August (10 am onwards).

JEE Advanced 2022 results are scheduled to be declared on Sunday, 11 September 2022.