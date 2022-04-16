JEE Advanced 2022 Postponed, Check Revised Exam Date and Other Details

JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Date
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam has been rescheduled by its organising institute, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.
Exam Date: JEE Advanced 2022 was earlier scheduled to be held on 03 July 2022. But it has now been postponed to Sunday, 28 August 2022.
Registration for JEE Advanced 2022 is scheduled to begin from 07 August (10 am) 2022. Last date to apply for the same is 11 August (till 05 pm). However, registered candidates will be allowed to pay their application fees till 05 pm on 12 August 2022.
Admit card for JEE Advanced will be available for download on the official website from 23 August (10 am onwards).
JEE Advanced 2022 results are scheduled to be declared on Sunday, 11 September 2022.
As per the official schedule released by IIT Bombay, JEE Advanced 2022 Paper 1 will be conducted from 09 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 will be held from 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm.
In order to be eligible for JEE Advanced, candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in BE/BTech Paper of JEE Main 2022.
Moreover, they should have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2021 or 2022 with the subjects Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.
Age Limit: Candidates applying for JEE Advanced 2022 should have been born after 01 October 1997. However, there is a provision of five years age relaxation for SC, ST and PwD candidates.
For more details about JEE Advanced 2022, candidates are advised to refer to the updated information brochure on the official website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)