JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Likely to Be Postponed: Report

Amid speculations regarding various examinations, a new report suggests that Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, 2021, is likely to be rescheduled.

For now, the JEE Advanced, 2021, is slated to be conducted on 3 July 2021.

“If JEE Advanced is to be conducted as per schedule, ideally one session of JEE Main was to be conducted in May and the second session in June. However, now that the JEE Main exams have been postponed, it is very likely that the date for the Advanced exam will also have to be pushed forward,” BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, told Indian Express.

JEE Main April and May 2021 exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.