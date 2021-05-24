CBSE Class-12 Board Exams Likely to Be Conducted: Report

Amid gearing up of talks regarding Class 12 examinations of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), new reports suggest that the exams are likely to be conducted. However, format and date for the same is yet to be announced.

On Sunday, 23 May, a high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was held to discuss the conducting of CBSE's Class 12 exams and entrance exams for professional courses.

The meeting was attended by education ministers and secretaries of states and Union Territories. Various other stakeholders and chairpersons of state examinations boards, along with Union Ministers Praksh Javdekar and Smriti Irani, were also a part of it.