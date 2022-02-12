After Karnataka Hijab Row, Jaipur Students Barred From Entering College in Burqa

Following Udupi’s hijab controversy, students wearing the headscarf were stopped from entering a college in Jaipur, The Indian Express reported.

Students said that they were stopped by the administration of Kasturi Devi College in Chaksu, near Jaipur, for wearing a burqa and coming to college.

After this incident, students and their relatives demonstrated at the college on Friday. Speaking about the incident, a final year BA student told the newspaper that she had never been stopped from wearing a burqa before. “But today morning, the college administration stopped me and some other girls saying we can’t enter the college in burqa. We were told to exit the college premises,” she said.