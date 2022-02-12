Hijab Row | ‘Motivated Comments on Internal Issues Not Welcome’: MEA

Amid criticism from global quarters over the hijab row, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday, 12 February, said that "motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome.”

In a statement, the MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "A matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in the State of Karnataka is under judicial examination by the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka. Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved."

He added, "Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities. Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome.”