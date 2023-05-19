Goa Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed: Download GBSHSE Results Here

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has confirmed the official date and time of class 10th result 2023. The Goa Board SSC (10th) result will be declared by the concerned officials on Saturday, 20 May 2023 at 4:30 pm.

Candidates who have appeared in the Goa Board Exam 2023 this year can download and check their results from the official website, gbshse.in by following the below mentioned steps.

This year Goa Board Exams were held in terms. The first term was conducted from 10 November 2022 while as the second term was held from 1 April 2023 and concluded on 22 April 2023. The practical exams were held from 1 March 2023 onwards.