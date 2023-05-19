Tamil Nadu 11th Result 2023 Out at tnresults.nic.in; Download at DigiLocker

TN HSE +1 Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu has announced the TN HSE+1 result 2023 today, May 19 at around 2 PM.

Students who appeared for the HSE+1 exams can check and download their result on the official website of the TNDGE at tnresults.nic.in.

Make sure that you verify all information on the Tamil Nadu SSLC or HSE+1 scorecard because you will have to submit the grade report while applying for admission. The students who qualify the Tamil Nadu Class 11 exam must submit their scorecard in order to get admission in class 12.

The schools will provide the original SSLC and HSE+1 marksheet to the students. The marksheet that will be available on the official website of the TNDGE will be provisional. Check the steps below to check the Tamil Nadu 11th result 2023.