'Is This Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas?': How the Maulana Azad Foundation Was Killed

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's death anniversary is observed in February — the first Education Minister in Independent India. Now, it's also the same month in which the notice to shut down the Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF) was sent out this year.

On 7 February, the Ministry of Minority Affairs notified that 'MAEF is instructed to carry out the closure process at the earliest and submit the copy of its closure certificates issued by Registrar of Societies, Government of Delhi, on completion of all procedures, as per extant laws.'

The notice further reads, 'As on 30 November 2023, total availability of funds with MAEF is to the tune of Rs 1,073.26 crores. The current total pending liabilities is of Rs 403.55 crores. thereby, making Rs 669.72 crores available with MAEF.'