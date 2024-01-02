Can Educational Institutions in India Be Better Equipped To Deal With Casteism?

This article has been authored by a member of The Quint. Our membership programme allows those who are not full-time journalists or our regular contributors to get published on The Quint under our exclusive 'Member's Opinion' section, along with many other benefits. Our membership is open and available to any reader of The Quint. Become a member today and send us your articles on membership@thequint.com.

On one hand, seventy-five years of independence is being celebrated with great enthusiasm and frenzy, but on the other, we often hear of incidents indicative of a way of life devoid of freedom. Democracy gets relegated only to the songs we sing.

Appalling things have happened at many places in the recent past that have challenged the basis of this democracy. Mahoba, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar incidents to name a few where casteism has reared its ugly hood and spread the venom far and wide. The damage is almost invariably inflicted on those belonging to the lower caste.

As the insanity continues to wreck havoc, one feels compelled to ponder on the morbidity of terms and concepts like 'untouchability' but to take it a notch up – the concept of 'unseeables' existed too!

Swami Vivekananda termed Kerala a 'lunatic asylum of casteism’. This singling out was due to the extreme caste-based discrimination that was prevalent in the South Indian state as well as the steady derogation of ethnic cultures.