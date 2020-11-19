Indian Students Contribute $7.6 Billion to US Economy in 2019-20 

Despite a 4.4 percent drop in their number across colleges and universities in the United States, Indian students contributed to a whopping $7.6 billion to the US economy in the academic year 2019-20, reveals Open Doors 2020, a report funded by US government.

Further, international students from across countries contributed $44 billion to the US economy in 2019.

The development comes after the number of Indian students in the US have dropped from 2,02,014 in the academic year spanning 2018-19 to 1,93,124 in 2019-20.