IIT Madras and Miranda College Bag Top Ranks in NIRF Rankings 2021

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has been ranked as the best engineering institute, followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay in the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2021.

Among colleges, Miranda has secured the top rank, while LSR and Loyola College bagged the second and third ranks. While Miranda has secured the spot for three consecutive years, Hindu College and St Stephens was dropped from top five colleges.

The NIRF rankings 2021 was been released by the Education Ministry on 9 September.